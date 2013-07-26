Ireland Baldwin Goes On Twitter Rant Against 'Doo Doo Headed Dummy' Paparazzi

Alec Baldwin’s outspoken 17-year-old model-daughter, Ireland Baldwin, went on a Twitter rant against paparazzi after landing in Los Angeles.
“This paparazzi b—- who was sketchily hiding in a car goes ‘I’m just trying to support my kids.’ You don’t deserve to even have children” Baldwin tweeted and subsequently deleted.
But she did leave up a few other harsh feelings she has toward the pesky photogs:
Not that paparazzi need to follow Baldwin, considering she posts so many pictures on her own >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.