Alec Baldwin's Daughter Is All Grown Up And Just Signed A modelling Contract

Until recently, Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s daughter, Ireland Basinger Baldwin, was most well known for a 2007 incident in which her father left her a voicemail calling her “a rude, thoughtless, little pig” in the midst of a custody battle.



But now, the 17-year-old celebuspawn is breaking out of her famous parents’ spotlight and making a name on her own.

The 6’2″ high schooler recently signed with IMG Models and Two Management, confirming the news via Twitter: “Officially working for @TwoManagement and @IMGmodels! … I’m blessed, happy, and ready to WEEEEERK.”

Kate Moss,Tyra Banks, and Chanel Iman are also clients of the same agencies.

Ireland has come a long way from being her dad’s date on the red carpet. See what the not-social media-shy, up-and-coming model looks like today.

Here’s Ireland at age 10 with her dad at the opening night of Shakespeare in the park in July 2005:

In 2009, the then-14-year-old dyed her hair dark to accompany her famous father to the SAG Awards:

In recent years, the now 17-year-old blonde has posted tons of racy shots on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. This more innocent one from march 14 has over 1,400 “likes.”

“I’ve got a ways to go, but hard work is paying off! Eating clean and training hard!” she posted earlier this month:

The new model has never been shy about posting shots of her figure:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.