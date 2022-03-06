Ireland Baldwin shares candid photo after suffering an anxiety attack, says coffee on an empty stomach was the trigger

Ireland Baldwin at the Aldi Sued x Michelle Hunziker Beachwear collection presentation in 2019. Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Aldi Sued

Ireland Baldwin shared a photo of herself having an anxiety attack in her bathroom on Saturday.

The model and DJ attributed the attack to her “reflux trigger” of coffee on an empty stomach.

Baldwin has been open about her mental health struggles on social media.

Model and DJ Ireland Baldwin shared a photo of herself having an anxiety attack on Saturday after she says coffee landed her on her bathroom floor.

The 26-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger said on Instagram that she had a cup of coffee on an empty stomach and ended up in her bathroom, where she snapped a photo of herself with her eyes closed holding her legs.

“Coffee is [a] major esophageal irritator and reflux trigger for me which leads to anxiety,” she wrote in the caption of the photo. “If you are an anxiety sufferer like myself, coffee isn’t your friend!”

A post shared by ireland (@irelandbasingerbaldwin)

Despite the serious subject matter, Baldwin took a humorous approach to her post, calling herself a “silly goose” for drinking coffee when she knows it triggers her anxiety.

She received support in the comments from fans and celebrities like actress Brittany Furlan, who said, “Oh honey. No caffeine for us. You got this. Ice ur chest if you can.” Actress Sunny Mabrey responded that coffee affected her anxiety too and that her “dread” improved once she switched to decaf.

Representatives for Baldwin did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This isn’t the first time Baldwin has been candid about her life and struggles online, including a bloody injury she got during a babysitting gig last year, previously reported by Insider’s Lauren Edmonds.

In January, the model posted a photo with a blood pressure machine, saying she ordered it to read her heart rate and blood pressure at home because she suffers from cardiophobia. At the time, she said her anxiety attacks had gotten so bad that she called ambulances and went to hospitals to be assured her heart was okay.

A post shared by ireland (@irelandbasingerbaldwin)

Baldwin told her followers in January that while she doesn’t believe in taking anxiety medication, she understands “some people need their medications.”

She maintained that she shares her mental health struggles to help others who may be experiencing something similar.

“I just want anyone who suffers from their own anxieties to know that I am here and you are not alone. It can be so embarrassing and isolating at times,” she wrote in January.