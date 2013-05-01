Ireland Baldwin Posts Open Letter: 'I Don't Want To Be Known As That 'Thoughtless Little Pig'

Ireland Baldwin, 17, blasts critics for calling her ‘too fat to model.’

Until 17-year-old Ireland Baldwin recently started posting provocative modelling shots on her social media accounts, Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s daughter was best known as the subject of her famous father’s irate voicemails that were unfortunately made public.



During a bitter custody battle, the elder Baldwin called his young daughter a “thoughtless little pig,” but in an open letter on her Tumblr, Ireland writes that the family is now in a better place.

“My dad has made some mistakes in the past. He has spoken out of place, he has let his temper get the best of him, and he has reacted towards things in ways he shouldn’t have… but he’s moved on,” writes the teen.

Ireland with her famous father, Alec Baldwin.

Ireland adds that it’s difficult being compared to her beautiful mother, Kim Basinger.

“My mum is one of the most beautiful woman in the world. She is 5’9, I am 6’2. She is petite and fragile, and I am fit and…. more to love tehe,” the teen jokes.

Baldwin offers, “I am proud to be my parent’s daughter, but I don’t want to forever be known as ‘that rude thoughtless little pig’ or ‘Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s kid’ … I AM NOT MY PARENTS.”

Ireland, who recently signed with IMG Models and Two Management, also asks that her critics stop calling her “too fat to model.”

“I get those comments about how I am too fat to model, how I am not model material, how I am an unattractive girl, how I am too tall, etc. I understand. I don’t look as glamourous as Rosie Huntington-Whitely when leaving the gym. I’m actually really sweaty. Like really sweaty … I understand that I am not a size .008. What I don’t fully understand, is what is the good in commenting on a photo of a 17 year old girl and calling her fat, ugly, etc?”

She concludes, “Before sending hateful replies and emails, consider all of this. Talk to me! I am friendly. I do not think I am better than anyone.”

Read the entire heartfelt blog post on Ireland’s Tumblr here >

