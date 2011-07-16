Australia To Ireland's Unemployed: Come Work For Us

Western Australia’s jobs minister said that one-third of Ireland’s unemployed could come to Australia and work, according to The Journal.



Australia is undergoing a natural resources boom, and is expected to have a shortfall of 150,000 workers by 2014. $200 billion in mining and gas extraction projects are on the table.

Peter Collier, the jobs minister, referred to Ireland’s unemployment figures and said Australia could take care of a “third of these.”

He was in Ireland on a recruitment visit and said, “Perhaps that is flippant, but what we’ll be doing is opening our doors to anyone.”

Following dire economic straits, emigration is once again a hot topic in Ireland.

Earlier this summer. an unemployed Irishman took out a billboard asking for someone for him to hire him to avoid emigrating. Reports say 75% of young professionals plan to leave if the economy does not get better.

