Ireland and Portugal continue to see their CDS widen dramatically as pressure on both economies increases. The two are, however, leaving Spain and Italy behind, showing a clear separation between the stronger, more economically sound PIIGS, and the weaker.



CDS on Greek debt is much more expensive than the other four PIIGS, at 895.1 bps.

From CMA Datavision:

