Can Ireland Roll Over €77 Billion By The End Of The Year?

Ireland’s banking sector bailout has put them into such a dire fiscal state that they have €77 billion of debt to rollover before the end of 2010, according to the Irish Independent.



That staggering amount comes in two rather sizable chunks. The first, totaling €51 billion, is due in September. The second, totaling €24 billion, is due in October.

This level of new debt issuance by the Irish government is likely to have carry on effects on Irish private corporate debt, which may make problems for the country’s banking sector even worse, particularly if several banks need debt at the same time.

Here is the latest BIS data on Irish exposure, serious concerns for the UK and Germany.

Now check out the full details on who is exposed to whom in Europe >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.