A Rally Car Driver Rolled Off The Road And Landed Upright On A Garage Roof

Intercontinental Rally Challenge (IRC) driver Juho Hänninen may be especially successful, but his skills did little to keep him on the road in the Rallye Sanremo in Italy on Saturday.



Trying to catch up with a competitor, Hänninen crashed through a barrier on a left hand turn, rolled over a few times, and, amazingly, landed upright: on the roof of someone’s garage.

Assessing the situation, he said, “We ended up over here, so not so good.”

Watch the crazy crash:



