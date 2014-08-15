Iraq's Maliki Relinquishes Power

Nuri al-Maliki has given up his fight to remain prime minister of Iraq and now supports his replacement, Haider al-Abadi, state television reported on Thursday.
Maliki faced immense pressure to step aside for a less polarising figure capable of countering Islamic State militants who are posing the biggest security threat to Iraq since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Maliki: I withdraw my candidacy for PM in favour of Abadi to safeguard unity & stability of Iraq, political process pic.twitter.com/iSIAWI3oai
— Sajad Jiyad سجاد (@SajadJiyad) August 14, 2014
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
