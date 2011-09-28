Iraqi Telecom Company Finally Set for IPO

It took a bit longer than expected, but Zain Iraq is going public. The telecom company has begun the process that will lead to the floatation of 25 per cent of its shares on the Iraq Stock Exchange. According to a company statement picked up by Global Telecom Business, Zain Iraq ‘would like to mention that it has finished a lap in the process of changing into a shareholder company. It will inform the citizens through the available media means on the dates of the public offering and its conditions.’



Zain Iraq is going public because it’s business licence depends on it. The company is required to go public in exchange for receiving a 15-year national mobile licence for $1.25 bn.

Source: Global Telecom business

Photo: james.gordon6108 via Flickr

Click here for FREE email alerts from Inside IPO >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.