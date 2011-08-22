Iraqi Sniper Released From Prison After Just 5-Years For Killing These Two Marines

Photo: Friends of Mike Glover

Shortly before the fifth anniversary of their sons death, the parents of Captain John McKenna and Lance Corporal Michael Glover found the man who killed their sons was released from an Iraqi prison.According to The Daily News, Muhammad Awwad Ahmad was paroled in November of last year after Iraqi officials promised he’d never be freed before American troops withdrew from Iraq.



The U.S. military was assured the sniper would see “proper justice” after the 2006 killings when he shot Glover as the Marine crossed a Fallujah street and then shot McKenna as he pulled Glover to safety.

“Not to have called me or notified me,” said McKenna’s father, John McKenna 3rd. “Sort of like a kick in the gut.”

The families learned of the release only in a response to a May 16 letter the elder McKenna wrote to then defence Secretary Robert Gates. McKenna noted that the sniper had been captured by his son’s fellow Marines.

This news comes just days after the announcement that the U.S. and Iraq are negotiating terms for an extended American military presence.

