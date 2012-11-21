How Iraq Is Rapidly Becoming One Of The Biggest Oil Players In The World

We wanted to follow up our discussion on how the U.S. invasion of Iraq has affected oil production there with how that production boost could shake oil markets.



The takeaway: the Saudis could be dethroned as the kings of crude.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

As Death Toll In Gaza Rises, Hopes For Ceasefire Are Bleak

Intel Is Screwed If Its New CEO Can’t Figure Out Mobile

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.