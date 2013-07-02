Iraq War Veteran Writes Heartbreaking Suicide Note About His Inability To Cope With PTSD

A U.S. soldier of 2nd Platoon from the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division is silhouetted against the moon while preparing for a predawn mission at Combat Operation Outpost (COP) Conlon in the mountains of Wardak Province in Afghanistan July 9, 2009.

I am sorry that it has come to this.



The fact is, for as long as I can remember my motivation for getting up every day has been so that you would not have to bury me. As things have continued to get worse, it has become clear that this alone is not a sufficient reason to carry on. The fact is, I am not getting better, I am not going to get better, and I will most certainly deteriorate further as time goes on. From a logical standpoint, it is better to simply end things quickly and let any repercussions from that play out in the short term than to drag things out into the long term.

