BY THE NUMBERS: The Staggering Cost Of The Iraq War

The Iraq War was so messy and costly that the best attempt to assess the sheer damage is through numbers.



We drew from sources including various news reports, The Brookings Institute ‘s Iraq Index, and the Costs of War Project to money and blood spent on the war.

189,000: Direct war deaths, which doesn’t include the hundreds of thousands more that died due to war-related hardships.

4,488: Number of U.S. service personnel killed directly.

32,223: Number of troops injured (not including PTSD).

134,000: Number of civilians killed directly.

655,000: Number of people who have died in Iraq since the invasion that would not have died if the invasion had not occurred.

150: reporters killed.

2.8 million: internally displaced people.

2.1 million: refugees in Jordan

$1.7 trillion: Amount in war expenses spent by the U.S. Treasury Department as through Fiscal Year 2013.

$5,000: Amount spent per second.

$350,000: cost to deploy one American military member.

$490 billion: Amount in war benefits owed to war veterans.

$7 trillion: Projected interest payments due by 2053, because the war was paid for with borrowed money.

$20 billion: Amount paid to KBR, contractor responsible for equipment and services.

$3 billion: Amount of KBR payments Pentagon auditors considered “questionable.”

$60 billion: Amount paid for reconstruction. Ruled largely a waste due to corruption and shoddy work.

$4 billion: Amount owed to the U.S. by Iraq before the invasion.

1.6 million: Gallons of oil used by U.S. forces each day in Iraq (at $127.68 a barrel).

$12 billion: Cost per month of the war by 2008.

$7 billion: Amount owed to Iraq by the U.S. after the war (mostly due to fraud).

$20 billion: Annual air conditioning cost.

Missing: $546 million in spare parts; 190,000 guns, including 110,000 AK-47s.

40 per cent: Increase in Iraqi oil production.

$5 billion: Revenue from Iraqi oil in 2003.

$85 billion: Revenue from Iraqi oil in 2011.

$150 billion: Amount oil companies are expected to invest in oil development over the next decade.

$75 billion: Approximate amount expected to go to American subcontracting companies, largest of all Halliburton.

0: Weapons of Mass Destruction found.

Perhaps most importantly, this list does not account for the emotional damage caused to service members and their families.

For some visual accounts, check out Buzzfeed’s Iraq war in front pages and Time’s Iraq war in images.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.