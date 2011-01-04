Judith Miller Calls Assange A 'Bad Journalist'

If Judith Miller is calling you a bad journalist, perhaps it’s time to think hard about your choices.



Ex-NYT reporter Judith Miller has been accused by some for enabling the war in Iraq — her reporting on weapons of mass destruction, later acknowledged as flawed by NYT editors, was cited by the Bush administration as a factor in their decision to invade the country.

Now Miller is an on-air analyst and sometimes contributor to Fox News, where this weekend on Fox News Watch Saturday she described Julian Assange as a “bad journalist.”

Why?

…Because he didn’t care at all about attempting to verify the information that he was putting out or determine whether or not it would hurt anyone.

Ouch. Coming from Miller, that is saying something.

Apart from the fact that both may have posed threats to national security, Miller, like Assange, has spent time in prison.

You would think she’d be a little less judgmental.

Video below.

[h/t crooksandliars]



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.