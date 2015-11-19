This Iraq War veteran explains why the minimum wage should be raised

Video of an Iraq War veteran’s emotional testimony before the Atlanta Wage Board is going viral. The video of the former Marine has garnered nearly one million views on Facebook and more than 23,000 shares.

“I don’t want my son to look at me like I’m something less because I have to work for $US7.25. And I bust my butt every day, and I take pride in what I do, gentlemen,” Derrell Odom said in the video.

Odom, who works at Kentucky Fried Chicken, said that he served two tours in Iraq, was wounded in combat, and was awarded the Purple Heart. Now, he struggles to make ends meet.

“I worked 45 hours this week and my manager pulled me over to the side and told me that you can’t have these five hours of overtime at time-and-a-half,” Odom said. “She told me she was going to take my five hours and put them on next week’s check so she wouldn’t have to give me my time-and-a-half.”

Hundreds of protests in cities across the nation have popped up to increase the minimum wage to $US15 dollars an hour, and it has been a top issue for the 2016 presidential candidates.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.