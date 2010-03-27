Ousted By Surprise Vote, Iraq's Nouri al-Maliki Demands A Recount

Iraq may have a new leader, as polls show Iyad Allawi edging out Nouri al-Maliki in the recent election.



Allawi, a secular Shi’ite, was the provisional prime minister after the U.S. invasion.

But peaceful succession is one thing and undisputed is another. Maliki is declaring fraud and wants a recount.

AFP:

Tensions have been raised over allegations of fraud during the vote and the subsequent count, claims made most prominently by Mr Maliki. He has cried foul and demanded a manual recount, warning that one was needed to “protect political stability . . . and prevent a return to violence”.

While electoral authorities have rebuffed the incumbent’s request, his party has threatened not to recognise results it sees as tainted, potentially plunging Iraq into a major political crisis.

So basically this sparkling democracy in The Middle East that we created is another banana republic that can’t hold a vote. Great use of resources there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.