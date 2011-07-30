US Review Finds Iraq More Dangerous Than A Year Ago

Photo: AP

As the deadline for U.S. troop withdrawal in Iraq draws near, a new government reports says the country is more dangerous than it was just a year ago (via @edatpost).According to the Washington Post, attacks against American soldiers, Iraqi government officials, and oil infrastructure are on the rise with as many as 1,000 al Qaeda militants operating freely in the country.



The report was released as Washington awaits an invitation to stay past the December deadline for troop withdrawal. A move that will be gladly taken if the Iraqi’s only ask.

They have yet to do so and with 46,000 troops in Iraq getting ready to withdraw, American officials hope the invitation doesn’t come as they’re too far into the dangerous departure this fall.

To fully withdraw from Iraq, U.S. forces will have to travel one of the deadliest stretches of road in the world.

