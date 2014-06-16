Here's The Map Of Iraq's Energy Infrastructure That Everyone Is Going To Want To Save

Here’s map you’re going to want to save.

It’s from Citi, and it shows the location of Iraq’s energy infrastructure.

On the map are oil pipelines, oil fields, and gas pipelines.

The deterioration of the situation in Iraq broke through into the media with the fall of Mosul, the city in the north. As you can see, that’s a city quite nicely situation near the heart of Iraq’s oil assets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.