The New Crisis In Iraq In 2 Big Charts

Syria isn’t the only hot flashpoint in the Middle East right now.

The situation in Iraq is deteriorating.

Per data from the U.N., deaths in the country have risen sharply over the course of the year.

The red line shows the number of monthly civilian injuries. Blue line is killed. Both are up sharply since last year, and the beginning of the year.

The increased level of violence has caused oil production to plummet, and fears to rise about the country’s overall political stability.

Nomura geopolitical guru Alistair Newton identified Iraq as one of the main things keeping him up at night, in a new production.

Bottom line. It’s not just Syria.

