Iraqi Coalition Government Shows Signs Of Collapse

There are indications that Iraq’s coalition government may be breaking up due to tension between opposing political factions, Iraq’s Al Mada newspaper reports.



The conflict has been festering over former Prime Minister Ayad Allawi’s refusal to head the National Strategic Policy Council. Allawi has expressed frustration that Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki is not upholding the unity government’s power-sharing agreement.

Via Memri:

Some of the manifestations of the breakup is Ayad Allawi’s refusal to chair the High Council for Strategic Policies, which was created specifically for him, in the framework of national partnership in government, and his subsequent warm meeting with Sadrist movement head Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf. The Sadrists themselves have been escalating their criticism of the government and warning that they will not remain partners in the governing coalition if it fails to deliver on its promises. Allawi himself keeps reiterating that there is no genuine “national partnership” and that all that was agreed upon as a compromise under the guiding hand of Kurdistan Regional Government President Masoud Barazani has been circumvented or ignored by Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

Adding to the complexity is the preemptive decision by the Committee for Accountability and Justice Commission….The commission has announced that a number of candidates proposed for the three security ministries – defence, interior and national security – do not qualify due to Ba’thist background.

Now al-Maliki is considering calling for a no-confidence vote on his government, Alsumaria News reports. He set a 100-day deadline for the cabinet “to improve its performance.” The ministerial council announced a 60-day deadline for ministries to submit names of incompetent general directors for replacement.

