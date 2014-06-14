Iraq Blocked Twitter, Google, YouTube And Facebook To Stop The ISIS From Plotting

Today the Republic of Iraq blocked Twitter, Google, YouTube, Facebook, in response to the hostile ISIS uprising, International Business Times reports.

And down goes Google and Youtube. All main social media platforms now blocked in #Iraq #ISIS

— Martin Chulov (@martinchulov) June 13, 2014

The Kuwait News Agency confirmed that Iraq’s Ministry of Communications has blocked the social networks amid fears that the extremist militant organisation Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) has been using social media to organise their insurgency in the country.

BBC News’ Ralph Galpin confirmed the social networks were blocked in Baghdad, but it remains unclear whether the entire country is experiencing the social media blackout or if only certain regions are affected.

This is the message users are getting when they try to access Twitter, YouTube and Facebook in Iraq:

Some users are getting this message when trying to access @Twitter & @Facebook. Govt fears it is being used by #ISIS pic.twitter.com/vnqdpDIsMl

— Ruwayda Mustafah (@RuwaydaMustafah) June 13, 2014

Users are also reporting that messaging services Viber and WhatsApp have been blocked, too.

In March, Turkey also blocked Twitter and YouTube after allegations of government corruption. Twitter has a history of complying with governments when they ask to censor politically-charged content.

Countrywide bans of social media platforms are designed to impede groups from organising, communicating, and most importantly, from mobilizing.

The Arab Spring revolutions gained power through social networking sites and effectively helped activists overthrow a powerful dictatorship while providing awareness to Arab civilians to rally in underground communities — not to mention bring the riots to a global audience.

With sights set on Baghdad, the Sunni militant group ISIS and its allies, have taken over the second largest city in Iraq, reportedly looted the equivalent of over $US420 million from the central bank, and seized American-made Iraqi military equipment, including Humvees.

