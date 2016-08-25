Check out Alrobot, a gun-toting remote-controlled tank built to fight ISIS

Although the US Marine Corps may have unveiled their futuristic Multi-Utility Tactical Transport (MUTT) recently, another unlikely source may have beaten them in the race to develop an automated combat-centric vehicle.

According to the Baghdad Post and Defence One, two Iraqi brothers have developed a four-wheeled vehicle with a wide assortment of features for combat.

Called “Alrobot,” Arabic for robot, this laptop-controlled unmanned vehicle comes equipped with four cameras and is capable of remotely firing its mounted machine gun and Katyusha rockets. Having a range of around one kilometer, reports have also stated that this robot is slated to assist the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) with their fight against ISIS militants very soon.

With the ISF and coalition forces planning on beginning their assault on Mosul — Iraq’s second largest city and one of the few remaining ISIS bastions — it might play an instrumental role in its liberation.

<br /> <a href="http://giphy.com/gifs/26uf3WVa8wbbz4gyk">via GIPHY</a><br />

<br /> <a href="http://giphy.com/gifs/l0HlBoFEDLhSzCWBy">via GIPHY</a><br />

Watch the entire video of Alrobot in action below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Get THE DRONES REPORT now! Commercial drones are already a reality. BI Intelligence takes an in-depth look at the most important aspects, including market forecasts for commercial applications, regulatory process, and the leading players. Get the Report Here »

NOW WATCH: The US Army is sending Apache attack helicopters to fight ISIS in Iraq



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.