Iraq Accuses Corrupt U.S. Institutions Of Stealing $17 Billion

Photo: AP

Last week U.S. officials confirmed the disappearance of $6.6 billion in cash earmarked for reconstruction in Iraq.Iraq announced yesterday that $17 billion was stolen — and that it was stolen by corrupt U.S. institutions.



“All indications are that the institutions of the United States of America committed financial corruption by stealing the money of the Iraqi people, which was allocated to develop Iraq, (and) that it was about $17bn,” said the letter sent to the UN with a 50-page report, according to Reuters.

The money in question was the proceeds of Iraqi oil sales after the invasion — what you might call the plunders of war. Whether the figure is $17- or $7-billion, it represents one of the biggest financial crimes in history.

