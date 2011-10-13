Iran's Supreme Leader Thinks The Wall Street Protests Will End The West As We Know It

Photo: Wikipedia

If there’s one guy in the world who knows something about populist protests, it’s Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Today he said the Occupy Wall Street protests will bring American capitalism to its knees.During his weekly fireside rant, Khamenei said America’s “corrupt foundation has been exposed to the American people.”



“They [the US government] may crack down on this movement but cannot uproot it,” Khamenei said. “Ultimately, it will grow so that it will bring down the capitalist system and the West.”

Khamenei brushed off the 2009 Iranian protests as the work of a Zionist conspiracy. And those were some protests! So if Khamenei is saying Occupy Wall Street is the real deal, everyone better stock up their post-capitalism-era survival bunker. America will soon bow to protesters’ demands and be transformed to a land of communitarian outdoor sex-and-free-pizza camping parties.

This post originally appeared on Gawker.

Gawker is the high-brow gossip sheet covering media, entertainment, politics and technology.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.