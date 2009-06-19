Iran's Supreme Leader Declares Election Perfectly Valid

So much for the idea that the Iran supreme leader had turned “soft” at the sight of all those student revolutionaries. After some noises earlier in the week about a possible recound of disputed ballots and whatnot, Ayatollah Ali Khamene has said the election was all good.



WSJ: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a rare speech at Friday prayers at Tehran University, said the election dispute was nothing more than a family disagreement within the frame of the Islamic Republic. He added that the legitimacy of the regime was never at question and all candidates had a shinning track record of serving the Islamic Republic.

Demonstrating savvy diplomacy, Mr.Khamenei criticised both sides for attacking each other. He defended President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad by saying his rivals had unfairly called him a liar and questioned his policies. He also slapped the president for accusing some high-level clerics, such as Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, of being corrupt and said Mr. Rafsanjani had given his life to serving the regime and accusations of his financial corruption were baseless rumours.

Mr. Khamenei firmly called for a stop to the recent street demonstrations by Mr. Ahmadinejad’s rivals and said vote disputes must be settled legally, not in the streets.

Our guess is that the protests wind down soon, or at least that the interest over hear starts to wane.

