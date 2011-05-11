Iran's Nuclear Plant Is Officially Up And Running

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Despite computer viruses, revolutions, and international opposition, Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant is online and ready to generate power.In a report by the BBC, a spokesman for the Russian company helping to build the reactor, Vladislav Bochkov said, “A self-supporting chain reaction in the active zone” had begun.



With the nuclear process underway, Iran’s Fars news agency said the plant would begin providing power to the national grid within two months.

The Bushehr power plant was begun in the 1975, but bogged down by delays even after securing a multi-billion dollar deal with the Russians to help them complete the reactor.

Concerns that Iran will exploit the project to pursue its military agenda have been exacerbated recently when a February report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had information on “possible military dimensions” to the plants development.

The report, made available online by the Institute for Science and International Security (Isis) alleged Iran was “not implementing a number of its obligations.”

Including:

Clarification of the remaining outstanding issues which give rise to concerns about possible military dimensions to its nuclear program.

Uranium used to power nuclear reactors can be further enriched to build atomic bombs.

