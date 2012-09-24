Iranians Discovered A Fake Rock Spy Device, Which Exploded When They Tried To Move It

Photo: AP

An Iranian security patrol of Revolutionary Guards were checking data and telephone links when they stumbled upon what was allegedly a piece of Israeli, British or American intelligence equipment.A camera, or a computer, or both, disguised as a rock. And here’s the kicker, the guards attempted to move it and it blew up.



Uzi Mahnaimi of Britain’s The Sunday Times reported that Iranian scientists examined the left over pieces and found that the device was capable of intercepting electronic communications from the nearby nuclear plant, which is enriching uranium in centrifuges.

Western intelligence sources, according to the Times, confirmed that the monitoring device exploded once the guards tampered with it. Initial reports indicated that the explosion was meant to cut power to the plant to damage centrifuges.

The explosion actually occurred in August, but Iranian official attempted to keep news under wraps. Fereydoun Abbasi, the country’s vice president, said that the a blast had cut power lines on August 17th. The International Atomic Energy Agency inspected the site the day after the incident, but indicated no damage in their report.

