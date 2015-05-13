Iranian warships will escort a Yemen-bound cargo ship

Iranian warships will accompany a cargo ship bound for the Yemeni port of Hodaida, held by Iran-allied Houthi fighters, a naval commander was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA on Tuesday.
“The 34th fleet, which is currently in the Gulf of Aden, has special responsibility to protect the Iranian humanitarian aid ship,” Admiral Hossein Azad said, referring to a destroyer and support vessel in international waters off Yemen.
A ceasefire was due to begin on Tuesday evening between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi militia in Yemen.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Dominic Evans)
More from Reuters:
- Airbus A400M takes to air in first test after Spain crash
- India eyes $US1.1 billion solar loan from German bank KFW
- Niger passes law to tackle migrant smuggling, first in West Africa
- “What does Moscow want?” asks Georgian president
- Nepal quake may hamper relief efforts: aid agencies
This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.