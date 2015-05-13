Iranian warships will escort a Yemen-bound cargo ship

Reuters An armed soldier stands onboard Iranian Navy destroyer Shahid Naqdi at Port Sudan at the Red Sea State, October 31, 2012. Two Iranian warships docked in Sudan on Monday, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported, less than a week after Khartoum accused Israel of attacking an arms factory in the Sudanese capital.

Iranian warships will accompany a cargo ship bound for the Yemeni port of Hodaida, held by Iran-allied Houthi fighters, a naval commander was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA on Tuesday.

“The 34th fleet, which is currently in the Gulf of Aden, has special responsibility to protect the Iranian humanitarian aid ship,” Admiral Hossein Azad said, referring to a destroyer and support vessel in international waters off Yemen.

A ceasefire was due to begin on Tuesday evening between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi militia in Yemen.

(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Dominic Evans)

