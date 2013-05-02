Iranian Think Tank: 'Jews Have The Greatest Powers Of Sorcery'

Jewish magician David Copperfield.

The latest ridiculously anti-Semetic comments out of Iran come from Mehdi Taeb, a friend of



Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and head of Khamenei’s Ammar Base think tank.Here’s what he said in a April 20 speech, as translated by the Middle East Research Institute:

“The Jews are currently subjecting us to an unprecedented trial. As you read in the Koran, [King] Solomon ruled the world… and God ordered a group of sorcerers to come out against him. The Jews have the greatest powers of sorcery, and they make use of this tool.

“All the measures that have been brought against us originate with the Zionists. The U.S. is a tool in their hands. So far, they have not used the full [scope of] their sorcery against us. Sorcery was the final means to which they resorted during the Ahmadinejad era, but they were defeated. This ability of the Jews was eliminated by Iran. Five years ago they tried to oust Ahmadinejad [by this means].”

Taeb wants his audience at a religious seminary in Ahwaz to believe that crippling sanctions on Iran are the result of Jewish magic tricks.

The real reason for sanctions, of course, is President Mahmoud Aghmadinejad’s illicit nuclear activity and refusal to cooperate with international regulators.

We saw the article at the Times Of Israel, humorously illustrated with a picture of Jewish magician David Copperfield.

There were some funny comments on that article too, including one by Steve Okruhlica, who observed: “Witchcraft? Of course. Because F-16s and nukes aren’t enough to whack Iran.”

