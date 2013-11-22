BBC Report Confirms Iranian Soldiers Are Running The Show In Syria

We already knew that Iran had troops on the ground in Syria last summer and the Islamic Republic is calling the shots, but a new BBC report presents footage recorded by a cameraman attached to the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to detail just how much Iran is invested in the civil war.

“If Assad falls, Iran’s foreign policy objectives would be constrained. So it’s doing everything it can to keep Assad in power, ” Mark Fitzpatrick of the International Institute for Strategic Studies told BBC.

The report details how, over the last year, Iran has not only sent money and military equipment to support the regime of Bashar al-Assad, but also soldiers from its IRGC to attack Syrian rebels, conduct reconnaissance, train Syrian militias, direct Hezbollah guerrilla fighters and Iraqi militiamen, and run commands centres inside.

Check it out:

