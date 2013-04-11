Iranian Scientist Says He Invented A 'Time Machine' That Can Predict The Future

Serial inventor Ali Razeghi registered “The Aryayek Time travelling Machine” with Iran’s state-run Centre for Strategic Inventions



An Iranian scientist has claimed to have invented a ‘time machine’ that can predict the future of any individual with a 98 per cent accuracy.

Serial inventor Ali Razeghi registered “The Aryayek Time travelling Machine” with Iran’s state-run Centre for Strategic Inventions, The Telegraph reported.

According to a Fars news agency report, Mr. Razeghi, 27, claims the machine uses algorithms to produce a print-out of the details of any individual’s life between five and eight years into their future.

Mr Razeghi, quoted in the Telegraph, said: “My invention easily fits into the size of a personal computer case and can predict details of the next 5-8 years of the life of its users. It will not take you into the future, it will bring the future to you.”

Razeghi is the managing director of Iran’s Centre for Strategic Invention and reportedly has another 179 inventions registered in his name.

He claims the invention could help the government predict military conflict and forecast fluctuations in the value of foreign currencies and oil prices.

According to Mr Razeghi his latest project has been criticised by his friends and family for “trying to play God”.

Iranian authorities are keen to showcase the technological prowess of the country but have been criticised in recent months for allegedly faking pictures of a new jet fighter flying over mountains.

Prior to that the government was accused of also faking claims that it successfully sent a monkey into space when before and after pictures appeared to show a markedly different animal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.