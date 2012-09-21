You've Got To Respect The Iranian Riot Police Standing Guard At The French Embassy

Photo: (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Tough job. These Iranian riot police are defending the French embassy against protesters who accuse France and the West of disrespecting Islam.



The same France that is flexing its naval power at international exercises in the Persian Gulf.

The same France that just banned all Muslim protests in its own borders.

Yet these guys are doing their job, just like police around the world. Even if they look pretty uncomfortable Also note: they’re getting orders from the top to keep doing their job.

