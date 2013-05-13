Iranian President Ahmadinejad Could Get Whipped 74 Times Over Election Law Violation

According to Al-Arabiya, Iranian President Ahmadinejad could be in for some brutal corporal punishment over an eleciton law issue.



After accompanying his former chief of staff to register for June’s presidential vote, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad may face punishment if charged with breaking electoral rules, the country’s electoral watchdog said.

…

Iranian electoral law forbids the use of state resources on behalf of or against any candidate, and bans individuals from supporting candidates in an official capacity.

A conviction could bring a maximum punishment of six months in jail or 74 lashes, according to local press reports.

