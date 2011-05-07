Iranian Power Struggle: Magicians Arrested

One reason the United States and other western powers don’t want Iran to acquire nuclear weapons is that the country appears to be run by lunatics. The most recent episode of lunacy is being passed off as a “power struggle” between Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and its president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. And maybe that’s what it is; just a routine battle for control between Iran’s holy leader and its leading political figure.



But what’s happening on the surface is, ah, unusual, to say the least. Here’s what The Guardian is reporting this morning:

Close allies of Iran’s president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, have been accused of using supernatural powers to further his policies amid an increasingly bitter power struggle between him and the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Several people said to be close to the president and his chief of staff, Esfandiar Rahim Mashaei, have been arrested in recent days and charged with being “magicians” and invoking djinns (spirits).

Ayandeh, an Iranian news website, described one of the arrested men, Abbas Ghaffari, as “a man with special skills in metaphysics and connections with the unknown worlds”.

The arrests come amid a growing rift between Ahmadinejad and Khamenei which has prompted several MPs to call for the president to be impeached.

We’ll keep you posted.

