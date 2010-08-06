Iranian Oil Tanker Attacked By Pirates In Egyptian Straits

An Iranian oil tanker returning from Egypt’s Red Sea port of Ain Sukhna was attacked by pirates in the Bab el-Mandab strait, according to wire reports.
@PlattsOil mentions the report from Iraninan news service Mehr.
More to come…
This comes shortly after a Japanese tanker was attacked in the Persian Strait of Hormuz — when Iran blamed an earthquake in what ended up being a terrorist attack.
Pirates have seized oil tankers before, including a Saudi vessel worth over $120 million in 2008.
