Iranian Oil Tanker Attacked By Pirates In Egyptian Straits

Gus Lubin
motdoil

An Iranian oil tanker returning from Egypt’s Red Sea port of Ain Sukhna was attacked by pirates in the Bab el-Mandab strait, according to wire reports.

@PlattsOil mentions the report from Iraninan news service Mehr.

More to come…

This comes shortly after a Japanese tanker was attacked in the Persian Strait of Hormuz — when Iran blamed an earthquake in what ended up being a terrorist attack.

Pirates have seized oil tankers before, including a Saudi vessel worth over $120 million in 2008.

