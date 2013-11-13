Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Out John Kerry On Twitter

Denis Balibouse/ Reuters U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures during a news conference after nuclear talks in Geneva November 10, 2013. Ministers from Iran and the major powers held a series of meetings late on Saturday in a final push to hammer out the outline of a deal that would freeze parts of Iran’s atomic programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Hopes for an Iranian nuclear deal fell short this weekend,

with the French reportedly vetoing a dealthey found too easy on Tehran.

“One wants a deal … but not a sucker’s deal,” French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said.

If true, this would be an embarrassment for the Obama administration, which has promised to be tough on Iran and never to let the country obtain a nuclear weapon.

Notably, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) tweeted that France “had the courage to prevent a bad nuclear agreement with Iran. Vive la France!”

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pushed back, however, publicly saying that Obama was firm in his commitment. Of Obama, Kerry said that the red line with Iran “is a centrepiece of his foreign policy, and he will not bluff.”

Kerry further said that what was holding back the deal was not the French, but that the Iranians negotiators needed to check with their superiors.

The Iranian foreign minister took to Twitter and fired back at Kerry’s remarks:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.