Iranian News Agency Photoshops Sleeves On Michelle Obama's Oscar Gown

Iran’s state TV may have dismissed the Oscar-winning “Argo” as an “advertisement for the CIA,” but they still showed an image of Michelle Obama presenting the film with the award for Best Picture.



But the image of the First Lady beamed in via video from the White House looked different for readers of the semi-official Iranian Fars news agency.

Michelle’s Iranian alter-ego appeared in the same silver Naeem Khan gown, but with a high neckline and short sleeves to make her modest enough for public viewing.

The photo edit was first noticed by D.C.-based Iranian journalist, Golnaz Esfandiari.

Here’s how Michelle Obama appeared to most viewers around the world:

Photo: Screengrab via BuzzFeed

Here’s how she appeared in Iran:

Photo: Screengrab via BuzzFeed

Here’s how it appeared on the Fars site:

Photo: Fars News Agency

