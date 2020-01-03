Top Iranian general reportedly killed in Baghdad airstrike — days after US embassy siege — according to Iraqi state TV

Karim Kadim/AP Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, centre, attends a ceremony marking Police Day in Baghdad, Iraq.

Two military leaders, including Iran’s elite Quds force commander, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, were killed in an airstrike in Iraq on Thursday afternoon, according to local media reports.

It was not immediately clear who conducted the airstrike. US Central Command, the combatant command operating in the region, said it had no information available as of Thursday evening.

Two military leaders, including Iran's elite Quds force chief, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, were killed in an airstrike in Iraq on Thursday afternoon, according to Iraqi state television.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the leader of the Shiite Iran-backed militia responsible for the assault on the US embassy in Iraq earlier this week, was reportedly also killed in the airstrike. A senior Pentagon official told Newsweek that Muhandis and Soleimani were killed in the strike, and that DNA results were pending.

“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces, the Iran-backed militia, said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Soleimani is designated by the US as a terrorist for his ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The elite Quds force, a branch of the IRGC, provided lethal aid to the Taliban and other extremist groups.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

