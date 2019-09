This could all fizzle out, but according to reports in the Netherlands (via Huffpo) has prepared his personal jet for a possible emergency trip to Russia if it comes to that.



The latest protests¬† — which are mostly directed at him — have been ferocious, and are stoking serious talk of regime change.

Pay attention.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.