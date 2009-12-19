Iranian Forces Cross Border And Seize Iraqi Oil Wells

Here’s a shock:



Bloomberg:

Iranian forces yesterday entered Iraqi territory at dawn, and occupied well number 4 in the East Maysan field in al-Fakah region, 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Baghdad, Border Guard General Zaser Nazmi said. The Iranian forces positioned tanks around the well.

The border guard’s comments couldn’t be immediately verified independently.

“They positioned tanks around it and dug trenches,” Nazmi said by phone from Basra. “They are still there, they raised the flag.”

Other outlets are reporting the story as well.

AFP cites a US military spokesman who says the incident was non-violent and that there was hope for a diplomatic solution.

Update: Oil has spiked to $74.

