Iranian Forces Cross Into Iraq To Kill 30 Alleged Terrorists

An unusual development in Iraq that may be worth watching.



AP:

Iranian forces crossed into neighbouring Iraq and killed 30 fighters from a group it says was involved in last week’s bombing of a military parade, state TV reported Sunday.

Gen. Abdolrasoul Mahmoudabadi of the elite Revolutionary Guards said the “terrorists” were killed on Saturday in a clash “beyond the border” and that his forces were still in pursuit of two men who escaped the ambush.

This kind of incursion has been rumoured about before, though never with any confirmation from Iran.

