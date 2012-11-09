Iranian Fighter Jets Fired On Unarmed US Drone

Photo: MSGT SCOTT REED

Two Iranian fighter jets fired on an unarmed US drone last week, according to reports on CNN.According to Pentagon sources, the drone was in the international airspace of Kuwait. It was not hit in the attack, and it was not clear if the two fighter jets were actually trying to down the drone.



The incident happened just a few days before the US election as the drone conducted surveillance on crucial Gulf oil shipping lanes.

Fox News have confirmed the news with the Pentagon. Spokesman George Little said the incident happened November 1 and that US authorities have protested to the Iranians. He told reporters, “We have a wide range of options from diplomatic to military.”

CNN reporters questioned on air whether the act could be considered an “act of war.”

Iran downed a U.S. RQ-170 Sentinel drone late last year, and are thought to have studied the technology.

