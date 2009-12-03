Iranian Economist Given 9-Year Prison Sentence For Protesting

This is really disturbing, bur a good reminder of the moral barbarism of the Iran regime.



NYT: Iran imposed on Wednesday the latest in a series of harsh penalties on prominent figures involved in election protests, sentencing Saeed Leylaz, an economist and journalist, to nine years in prison.

Mr. Leylaz was convicted of maintaining ties with foreigners and working to overthrow the government, his lawyer, Mahmoud Alizadeh, told the ILNA news agency. Specifically, Mr. Leylaz was accused of having dealings with Hossein Rassam, an Iranian employed as a political analyst at the British Embassy, who was sentenced in October to four years in prison for fomenting violence.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.