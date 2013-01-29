Iranian Space Monkey Looks So Unhappy

Iran sent a monkey into space on Monday. The monkey returned “intact,” according to the Iranian Ministry of defence, after flying to an altitude of 75 miles, The Guardian reports.
Here’s a still picture of the monkey in a vest, released by Iranian TV (via @MahirZeynalov).
Looks like someone has had better days.
Iran is not the first country to shoot a monkey into orbit. The U.S., France and Russia have all launched monkeys, which, to be fair, have looked equally unhappy.
Photo: Via @MahirZeynalov
