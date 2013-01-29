Iranian Space Monkey Looks So Unhappy

Iran sent a monkey into space on Monday. The monkey returned “intact,” according to the Iranian Ministry of defence, after flying to an altitude of 75 miles, The Guardian reports.



Here’s a still picture of the monkey in a vest, released by Iranian TV (via @MahirZeynalov).

Looks like someone has had better days.

Iran is not the first country to shoot a monkey into orbit. The U.S., France and Russia have all launched monkeys, which, to be fair, have looked equally unhappy.

Photo: Via @MahirZeynalov

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.