An Iranian actress who posted Instagram photos of herself without a hijab was forced to flee the country

Recently, Iranian actress Sadaf Taherian started sharing seemingly normal pics on Instagram, posting a series of photos of herself without a hijab.

While this doesn’t seem out of the ordinary in the age of selfies, the photos were a protest against Iranian laws, as Iranian actresses aren’t allowed to remove their hijabs in public.

The photos drew the ire of the Iranian government. Taherian was labelled an “offender,” and her hit TV show was pulled off the air.

She apparently fled for the United Arab Emirates, where she continues to post photos without a hijab online.

“I want to live in a place, and live the way that makes me happy,” she said.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Ben Nigh

