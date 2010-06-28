MAP OF THE DAY: Are Israel and The U.S. About To Launch A Strike Against Iran?

The U.S. and Israel appear to be stepping up their pressure on Iran on the chess board of international affairs, with last week seeing a significant movement of U.S. warships to the area.



This adds to previous reports linking Saudi Arabia with Israeli cooperation over a corridor for the country’s jets to fly to Iran.

Another potential route for Israeli planes is through the Caucasus, though Turkey has recently denied Israel use of its airspace, which may hamper a northern approach.

From Stratfor (via rawstory and Zero Hedge):

Click for a larger version >

