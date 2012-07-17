Iranian Vice President Accuses The West Of Using Special Equipment To Create A Huge Drought In His Country

Photo: AP Photo/Franklin Reyes

As the EU and American sanctions, Iranian Vice President and Head of Cultural Heritage and Tourism organisation Hassan Mousavi has accused the West of another “soft war” tactic: creating southern Iran’s drought, according to AFP reports.Mousavi explained that he believed the West is using technology to influence Iranian climate conditions. The semi-official Fars News Agency quoted him as saying:



“The world arrogance and colonist (term used by Iranian authorities to label the West) are influencing Iran’s climate conditions using technology… The drought is an acute issue and soft war is completely evident… This level of drought is not normal.”

These kind of accusations are not new to Iranian political discourse though. Last year, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad made a similar pronouncement when he claimed the West was using technology to force clouds to dump rain on their countries and preventing clouds from reaching certain “regional countries”, according to the Telegraph. Moments after this pronouncement was made, however, it began to rain.

