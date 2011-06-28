Iran Unveils Underground Missile Silos

Photo: Contrail Science

As a deterrent against a potential American or Israeli strike against its nuclear program, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard unveiled it has completed “numerous” underground missile silos housing medium and long-range missiles.According to a report from The Associated Press, Iranian State TV broadcast images of the hardened structures, which would launch missiles at Israel and other U.S. allies in retaliation for an air strike on its nuclear facilities.



According to the AP, Israel accuses the country of receiving assistance from North Korea to build such silos, a charge Iran denies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.