Iran Offers Up Huge Natural Gas Bribe To China To Stave Off Security Council Sanctions

Iran is doing everything in its power to prevent sanctions being put on the country including doling out its natural gas reserves to bidders throughout the region, according to The Asia Times.



The Islamic Republic is dangling its natural gas reserves in front of U.S. partners India and Pakistan, as well as key UN Security Council vote China, as a means of halting the progress of sanctions against the controversial state.

Iran is now going so far as to invite China, rather than staunch US ally India, to the PEACE pipeline project, which was meant to run from Iran, through Pakistan, to India.

According to Asia Times commentator Peter Lee, this is an attempt to counter Saudi Arabia’s offer of an oil and or gas deal to China for voting ‘Yes’ on Iranian sanctions.

